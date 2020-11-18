Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Calls For The US To Take Action Against Turkey, Azerbaijan

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed global politics Wednesday during a press conference.

Belichick called for the United States to take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for “unprovoked and deadly attacks” against Armenians, according to CBS Boston. He touched on the topic after he claimed he was “flattered” that Acting Secretary Of Defense Christopher Miller used his “Do Your Job” mantra in a letter to Department of Defense employees.

Bill Belichick said he was flattered by Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller quoting his “do your job” mantra earlier this week. Then Belichick added: “Hope that our country will take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for their unprovoked and deadly attacks on Armenians.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) November 18, 2020

“I’ll just say, while we’re on the subject, I read his point about combating traditional threats,” Belichick said during the press conference, the outlet reported. “And I couldn’t help but think and hope that we’ve seen from other countries around the world, and I hope that our country will take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for their unprovoked and deadly attacks on Armenians. We’ve seen that when a humanitarian crisis and things like that, like ethnic cleaning, go unpunished, that they just continue to happen. I hope that we can put a stop to that.” (RELATED: New Fighting Breaks Out Between Armenia And Azerbaijan, Trump Calls For Peace)

Back in October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed the attacks by Turkey and Azerbaijan on Armenia amounted to a “terroristic attack,” according to Reuters.

“What we are facing is an Azeri-Turkish international terroristic attack,” Pashinyan told Sky News, Reuters reported. “To me there is no doubt that this is a policy of continuing the Armenian genocide and a policy of reinstating the Turkish empire.”

Belichick has spoken out about the Armenian genocide before on Instagram in an Oct. 31 post.

“I have learned that throughout Armenian history, regardless of any adversity or tragedy, the Armenian people have continued to thrive and persevere,” Belichick said in the October video. “I hope and pray for peace, justice and the safety of the brave soldiers that are fighting for their nation’s recognition and freedom.”