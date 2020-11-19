REPORT: Michigan State Vs. Maryland Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Another Big 10 football game has been canceled this season because of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, Michigan State vs. Maryland has been canceled because of coronavirus issues with the Terrapins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how the B1G didn’t build bye weeks into the schedule, the game won’t be rescheduled. It’s just canceled for good.

Saturday’s Michigan State at Maryland game canceled because of COVID issues w/Maryland, sources told @Stadium. This is 15th game postponed or canceled this week, equalling number of games impacted last week — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 19, 2020

When it rains, it pours, and we’re in the middle of a damn hurricane right now, folks. Remember when I said we weren’t done just yet with cancelations?

Remember when I said that? Well, I hope you all bookmarked it because I turned out to be right again! Only this time, I wish like hell I was wrong.

The only upside here is that the B1G will now let conference opponents play each other if there are openings because of coronavirus cancelations.

So, MSU could still get a game if another is canceled in the Big 10, but that looks unlikely right now.

This really needs to end and it needs to end ASAP. I can’t handle more of these cancelations. I just can’t do it.