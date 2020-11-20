‘I Don’t Call On Activists’: Kayleigh McEnany Leaves Press Briefing In A Storm Of Questions

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany walked out of Friday’s press briefing amid a flurry of shouted questions.

After taking several questions, McEnany rebuffed CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as she walked away from the podium. “I don’t call on activists,” she said, ignoring Collins’ question as she left the room. Collins formerly worked as the Daily Caller’s White House correspondent. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump Wont Concede Until Legal Challenges Are Over)

McEnany took a question from OANN’s Chanel Rion regarding whether or not the FBI or DOJ were investigating any irregularities stemming from the 2020 presidential election — especially since President Donald Trump has refused to concede and continues to allege voter fraud.

The press secretary referred Rion to the FBI and DOJ directly, saying that she could not answer that question, and then pivoted to discuss what she believed were irregularities in President Trump’s transition following the 2016 election.

Going through a list of things like “Crossfire Hurricane,” the Russia investigation, the FISA warrants used to investigate members of Trump’s team and the use of the Logan Act to go after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, McEnany argued that Trump’s transition had been anything but smooth.

“Many sought to undermine him, discredit him, delegitimize him, and deny him his victory. There were no calls for unity or calls for healing, so while every legal vote is counted, let us not forget the inexcusable transition or lack thereof that President Trump had to endure in 2016 and for years into his presidency,” she said.

McEnany thanked the reporters then for their questions, and Collins asked one more question as she turned to leave. “I don’t call on activists,” McEnany said, and she kept walking.

Collins’ CNN colleague anchor Jake Tapper weighed in as the exchange made it to Twitter. “@kaitlancollins is an activist for the truth and for facts. And she will still be in that room after January 20, 2021,” he said.