REPORT: Couple Sped Away From Cops, Fled On Foot Before Being Apprehended For Allegedly Running Cocaine Across State Lines

A couple allegedly trying to make a cocaine delivery from New York City to Massachusetts were arrested Thursday.

Around 1:15 p.m., Charlton police attempted to pull over the vehicle of Blair Thorton and Shantia Crocker-Carter, but the driver reportedly sped away from officers, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour, according to 7 News Boston.

Shortly after, police spotted the vehicle and tried to stop the couple before they crashed their car, reports 7 News Boston.

Couple accused of fleeing from police while trying to make cocaine delivery from NYC to Mass.https://t.co/mVvTMOfDuU — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) November 20, 2020

Thorton and Crocker-Carter then fled on foot before being apprehended by police.

Near where Crocker-Carter had been taken into custody, officers reportedly found a large package wrapped in tape with the help of a police K9. The package was reportedly stuffed inside a condom and contained 80 grams of cocaine, 7 News Boston reports.

Investigators later discovered that Crocker-Carter were in possession of the cocaine in the vehicle, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Oregon Votes To Decriminalize Certain Amounts Of Meth, Heroin, Cocaine)

Thornton is allegedly facing a number of different charges, including failure to stop for police, speeding, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, breakdown lane violation, and disturbing the peace, according to 7 News Boston. Thornton’s partner, Crocker-Carter, is reportedly facing charges of trafficking cocaine and disturbing the peace.