Ben Carson Announces ‘I Do Believe I Am Out Of The Woods’ In COVID-19 Battle

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced Friday on Facebook that he thinks he’s “out of the woods” in his fight against COVID-19.

“Thank you everyone for your support and prayers as Candy [Carson] and I battled COVID-19,” Carson wrote. Carson said he was “extremely sick” and initially had “dramatic improvement” after being treated with Oleander 4X.

“However, I have several co-morbidities and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill,” Carson said. (RELATED: Ben Carson Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

“President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life,” Carson said, according to his Facebook post.

“President Trump, the fabulous White House medical team, and the phenomenal doctors at Walter Reed have been paying very close attention to my health and I do believe I am out of the woods at this point,” Carson continued, according to his Facebook post.

Carson tested positive for coronavirus in early November.

“I am hopeful that we can stop playing politics with medicine and instead combine our efforts and goodwill for the good of all people,” Carson wrote in his Friday Facebook post. “While I am blessed to have the best medical care in the world (and I am convinced it saved my life), we must prioritize getting comparable treatments and care to everyone as soon as possible.”

“There are a number of promising treatments that need to be tested, approved, and distributed (sooner rather than later) so that the economy can be re-opened and we can all return to a semblance of normalcy,” Carson continued.

Carson said people should realize there are many legal steps needed before vaccines are ready for the public. Carson warned that “trying to cause alarm by saying dangerous shortcuts were taken only serves to stoke fear.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

