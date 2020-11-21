New York Democratic Leaders Caught Maskless At Private Party Despite COVID Restrictions

“This is a particularly trying time and there were shortcomings that I regret,” Scissura said in a statement, according to the New York Daily News, emphasizing that the party was not his idea. “I greatly appreciate the gesture of my friends to throw me a surprise party, but we all must follow strict protocols so we can get past this pandemic.”

Scissura also said that guests had their temperatures taken before they entered the party and that everyone was given a mask, the Daily News reported. (RELATED: Feinstein, Who Pushed For Nationwide Mask Mandate, Seen Maskless In Public)

Lewis-Martin said the party took place last Saturday — only a few days after Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued coronavirus restrictions mandating that private groups be no larger than 10 people.