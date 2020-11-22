GOP Governor To Trump: ‘Stop Golfing And Concede’

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan advised President Donald Trump on Sunday to “stop golfing and concede” the presidential election to Joe Biden.

Hogan was responding to a tweet in which Trump called him a “RINO,” a pejorative term that stands for Republican In Name Only.

Trump had cited a report that Hogan purchased nearly $10 million in flawed coronavirus tests for the state of Maryland from South Korea.

“This RINO will never make the grade. Hogan is just as bad as the flawed tests he paid big money for!” Trump wrote.

Hogan, a moderate Republican, shot back, writing: “If you had done your job, America’s governors wouldn’t have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland.”

If you had done your job, America’s governors wouldn’t have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland. Stop golfing and concede. https://t.co/tCXO8etxge — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 22, 2020

Hogan has long criticized Trump, and openly considered challenging him in the 2020 Republican presidential primary. (RELATED: Hogan Says He’s Waiting On Mueller Report To Decide Whether He’ll Challenge Trump)

A growing number of Republicans have called on Trump to concede the presidential election to Biden. On Saturday, a federal judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s lawsuit to block the certification of election results in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, issued a statement after the ruling urging Trump to “accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.”

Trump has given no indication that he plans to concede to Biden, despite having few options left to overturn votes in enough states to win the electoral college. The Trump campaign appealed the ruling in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

