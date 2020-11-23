Dr. Phil Admits He Once Locked His Wife In The Trunk Of A Car

Dr. Phil revealed he once accidentally locked his wife in the trunk of a car.

Phil made the admission during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” according to an article published Monday by Fox News.

Dr. Phil apparently had an older model Mercedes, but he always heard a rattling noise. He asked his wife Robin if she would get in the trunk while he drove around the block to figure out where the sound was coming from. Robin was supposed to hold the trunk open, but when Dr. Phil hit a bump the trunk locked closed, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough: Dr. Oz And Dr. Phil Spreading ‘Propaganda’ For Trump)

“Oh, did I hear something,” Dr. Phil told Clarkson, according to the outlet. “She came climbing out of there, I can’t tell you on daytime television what sweet Robin had to say. ‘You got a rattle in your head, let me tell you something!’ Oh my God, it went from bad to worse.”

“We never found the rattle,” Dr. Phil reportedly added.

I can’t imagine how mad my mom would be if my dad locked her in the trunk of a car. Being locked in the trunk of a car sounds terrifying, especially if you’re a little claustrophobic. I’m glad the two of them were able to work past this, but I have a feeling Dr. Phil was in the dog house with his wife for a long time.