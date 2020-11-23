Our Kids Are The Hostages — How Teachers Unions Are Using Coronavirus To Try And Line Their Pockets

Teachers unions are an integral part of the movement against reopening public schools as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the country.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board, however, noted in August that teachers unions are only protecting their own interests and by opposing reopening, hurt not only the education system in the long term but also the roughly 50 million students who attend public schools.

Millions of students are scheduled to shift back to remote learning after weeks, if not months, of attending classes in person. Government authorities in states like Kentucky, Michigan and New York recently announced similar plans and roughly 40% of students are already attending only virtual classes, USA Today reported.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: starting tomorrow, all @NYCschools buildings are CLOSED for in-person learning until further notice. All students who were learning in school buildings part of the week will transition to remote learning every day. Visit https://t.co/a6osApfhy7 for more. pic.twitter.com/LhuVmiGTYi — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) November 18, 2020

National and local teachers union leaders have long promoted efforts to keep their members from returning to the classroom. But they have also used the pandemic as an opportunity “to squeeze more money from taxpayers and put their private and public charter school competition out of business,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), one of the largest teachers unions in the country, released a statement earlier this year threatening to support teacher strikes until safety measures like contact tracing, mask requirements and social distancing guidelines were implemented.

“We will fight on all fronts for the safety of our students and their educators,” said AFT president Randi Weingarten said. But other demands from the ATF are arguably motivated by political calculations rather than public safety concerns. (RELATED: Trump Wants Schools To Reopen, And Teachers Unions Are Pushing Back. What Do Parents Want?)