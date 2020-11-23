Entertainment

Tyler Perry Gives Away Food, Gift Cards To Thousands Of Families Ahead Of Thanksgiving

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Tyler Perry gave away food and gift cards to thousands of families in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 51-year-old actor’s studio announced on social media that it would be holding the drive-thru giveaway to families in the area on a first-come first-serve basis during the pandemic. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip At A Houston’s Location In Atlanta)

“We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm,” a tweet from the studio read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

“During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season,” the tweet added. “See you there!”

Families in need stood in long lines to get the non-perishable items and received a $25 food gift card to help them get what they need in time for the holiday on Thursday. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Plays Santa Claus, Paying More Than $400K Worth Of Holiday Shoppers Layaway Tabs)

The piece noted, that the actor‘s drive-thru donation started at 8 a.m. and by 10 a.m. everything had been given away from the superstar‘s studio.

Due to the coronavirus, people were encouraged to stay in their cars and all who participated were asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.