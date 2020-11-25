‘I Just Want To Take A Moment To Drink You In’: Colbert Praises Obama During Interview

Stephen Colbert praised former President Barack Obama during a Tuesday interview, saying, “I just want to take a moment to drink you in.”

“The Late Show” host threw in a dig at President Donald Trump — though he did not mention him by name — saying that with Obama in the room, he was “having to get used to looking at a president again.” (RELATED: ‘Could They At Least Hold Up A Baby In A Racist Onesie?’ Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump For Inability To Hold Rallies)

WATCH:

After Colbert introduced the former president and they exchanged pleasantries — Obama offered a greeting from former first lady Michelle Obama as well — Colbert sat back in his chair and asked for a moment. (RELATED: Michelle Obama Attacks 71 Million Trump Voters For ‘Supporting Lies, Hate, Chaos And Division’)

“Can we just take moment- I can just- and I want to talk. I just want to take a moment to drink you in for just a moment. Because I’m having to get used to looking at a president again,” Colbert said, prompting a laugh from Obama.

“You know, I’ve gotten out of- I’ve gotten out of the habit. I have to warm up for Joe Biden. I don’t want to pull anything when I see him take the oath of office. You have to ease me into this a little bit,” he continued.

Obama then offered praise for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying that he expected them to meet the coming challenges.

“You know, we’ve got the potential of returning to a presidency that is actually paying attention and trying to do right by all people and not just some,” he said.

The two went on to discuss some of the appointments Biden had already announced, noting that some were familiar faces from within Obama’s administration.

Colbert concluded the segment by saying that he saw a return to the familiar as a relief. “We’re all— we’re all a little tired,” he said. “This is how I want to sit. This is my actual— this is America’s posture. We’re a little bit like a boned fish right now, and it’s one of the reasons why it’s nice to see you.”