Biden’s Team Says It Isn’t ‘Necessary’ For Him To Meet With Trump During The Transition

This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. - President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States Tuesday -- and a long night of waiting for results in key battlegrounds on the cards. (Photos by ANGELA WEISS and MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)

(Photos by ANGELA WEISS and MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President-elect Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday that it isn’t “necessary” for Biden to meet with President Donald Trump as a part of the transition process.

Bedingfield made her comments while delivering a virtual briefing on the latest transition news Wednesday morning.

“We do not feel that it is necessary for President-Elect Biden to speak with President Trump,” she said in response to a question from reporters on the subject. “We believe we’re getting the information our teams need.” (RELATED: Trump Administration Has Begun Sharing Intelligence Briefings With Biden Transition Team)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump (L) following a meeting in the Oval Office November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to meet with members of the Republican leadership in Congress later today on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Following POTUS’ decision to greenlight the transition on Monday, the administration has appointed officials at each department as designated. Bedingfield confirmed Wednesday that the process, though delayed by roughly three weeks following the election, was now running smoothly.

Later in the briefing, the campaign added that Biden would begin receiving his classified intelligence briefs from the White House on Monday.

Biden himself told reporters Tuesday that “of course” he would meet with Trump at the White House if asked.

