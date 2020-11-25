NYPD And Black Activists Team Up To Hand Out Turkeys To Families In Need

Leaders with the New York Police Department teamed up with local black activists to hand out frozen turkeys in Brooklyn ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Today we decided to give to families who do not have a turkey – some families don’t have and can’t afford a turkey for Thanksgiving during this coronavirus,” civil rights leader Rev. Kevin McCall shared, according to Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

“So we decided to give out free turkeys, something we do annually and we are thankful to those who have sponsored this and connected with us including Max Supermarket and Rubenstein [and] Rynecki, EDP, and all those who decided to give free turkeys,” he added. “This is not political, it’s about making sure people have a happy Thanksgiving.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Delivers Turkeys To Families For Thanksgiving)

“Civil rights Leader Rev. Kevin McCall, #NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, Terrence Floyd (brother of George Floyd), Gwen Carr (mother of Eric Garner) host the annual free Turkey giveaway in #Brownsville #brooklyn #nyc #newyork #covid19 #thanksgiving @SWNS,” a photographer with South West News Service tweeted, along with several pictures from the turkey giveaway.

“NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea elbow bumps Terrence Floyd (brother of George Floyd) at the annual free Turkey giveaway in #Brownsville #brooklyn #nyc #newyork #covid19 #thanksgiving @SWNS #georgefloyd,” a second tweet from the news service read.

Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, said she thinks it’s “beautiful to give to the families so they can have Thanksgiving with their loved ones and have a meal together. It’s time to give back to the community and that’s what today is all about.” (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Breathe’: No Federal Charges For NYPD Officer After Eric Garner’s Death)

Garner died after apparently being put in a chokehold in 2014 by NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo. In 2019, Pantaleo was fired from the police department five years after Garner’s death.