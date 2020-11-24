Report: Rams Star Jalen Ramsey Gives Away $20,000 Worth Of Grocery Gift Cards Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly purchased $20,000 worth of grocery gift cards to give away to families ahead of Thanksgiving.

“Rams CB Jalen Ramsey purchased $20,000 in Vons grocery gift cards that were distributed at a Turkey giveaway in South LA and Inglewood today, per @lindseythiry,” NFL Insider for ESPN Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram Tuesday. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Plays Santa Claus, Paying More Than $400K Worth Of Holiday Shoppers Layaway Tabs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

Schefter noted the information came following a tweet from ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry that read, “Rams CB Jalen Ramsey purchased $20,000 in Vons grocery gift cards that were distributed at a Turkey giveaway in South LA and Inglewood today.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Delivers Turkeys To Families For Thanksgiving)

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey purchased $20,000 in Vons grocery gift cards that were distributed at a Turkey giveaway in South LA and Inglewood today. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 24, 2020

“There’s more: Ramsey’s Reach – a foundation by Jalen Ramsey, his dad and fire chief Lamont Ramsey and brother and firefighterJamal Ramsey – partnered with Blaze mentoring in Nashville to donate 60 $50 gift cards to Metro Nashville Public High School students for Thanksgiving,” a second tweet from Thiry read about the giveaway in time for the turkey-filled holiday.