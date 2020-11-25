Famous YouTuber Jake Paul Believes Coronavirus Is A Hoax

The infamous YouTuber Jake Paul called the coronavirus a “hoax” while saying it’s time for the country to “go back to normal.”

Paul also claimed that “98% of news is fake” in an interview published Wednesday by the Daily Beast.

this Jake Paul interview is.. something else — https://t.co/5TD7ehTlv0 — Casey Neistat (@Casey) November 25, 2020

“Yeah, I mean … it’s time for us to open up,” Paul told the Daily Beast when talking about what we should be doing as a nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Obviously it’s a controversial subject, but it’s time for our nation to open up and go back to normal.”

“There are people losing jobs, there are small businesses who are going bankrupt, there are millions of people who are unemployed right now, people are turning to alcohol and drugs to cope with everything that’s going on,” he added. “This is the most detrimental thing to our society. COVID cases are at less than 1 percent, and I think the disease is a hoax.” (RELATED: REPORT: Jake Paul’s Home Raided By The FBI)

Paul went on to say that a vaccine for coronavirus already exists. Paul also touched on the subject of face masks during the interview.

“I don’t think we do know who the health professionals are. People like yourself, or people who go on Twitter and read articles all day, you know, 98 percent of news is fake, so how do we know what’s actually real, and what we’re actually supposed to do?” he asked. “I see people on Twitter complaining and being all upset, and saying this person knows this or that, but no one actually knows what to believe.”

“Medical professionals have also said that masks do absolutely nothing to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he continued.

On Nov. 22, The New York Times reported that the United States had hit a new daily coronavirus case record for the third day in a row. More than 132,700 positive coronavirus cases were announced Friday across the United States, the outlet reported.