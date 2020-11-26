Rep-Elect Plans To Defy COVID-19 Shutdown Orders By Holding ‘Funeral’ For Thanksgiving Turkey

A recently elected Congresswoman from Colorado, Lauren Boebert, who is against local shutdown orders is planning to hold a “funeral” for a dead turkey, as a means to bypass Colorado’s holiday restrictions.

Boebert has protested against lockdown restrictions in the past, Fox News reported. The congresswoman has called out Colorado’s restrictions on personal gatherings, while pointing out that “life-rite” gatherings allow for many more people to attend.

“In Colorado, Thanksgiving is limited to 10 people, but funeral are limited to 30,” Boebert explained. “So I’m going to have a peaceful funeral for a turkey and have about 30 people at my house.”

In addition to being a newly elected congresswoman, Boebert is the owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, called Shooters Grill, Fox News reported. Boebert has stated that the government should tell citizens about the health risks of coronavirus, but to allow them to make their own decisions. (RELATED: New York City To Establish Virus Checkpoints Ahead Of Thanksgiving: Report)

Boebert who is strongly against the lockdown restrictions because of the devastation they’ve caused to small businesses and families says that she used her family’s savings in order to make payroll and avoid laying off the staff at her restaurant. In May, she actually went against the lockdown rules and reopened her restaurant – which eventually led to her receiving a 30 day suspension of her food license.

“A government that is big enough to shut down your Thanksgiving dinner is a government that’s too big,” Boebert stated.