‘Certainly I Will’: Trump Says He’ll Vacate White House If Biden Wins Electoral College Vote

President Donald Trump said during a Thursday press conference that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College formally declares President-elect Joe Biden the victor.

“Certainly I will. And you know that,” Trump said after a reporter asked whether he’d leave the White House if Biden was declared the winner, according to The Hill.

However, Trump added that a Biden win would be “a mistake.” He continued to insist that voter fraud was rampant, though there hasn’t been evidence to prove it, the Hill reported.

President Trump, when asked if he would leave the White House, said: “Certainly I will, and you know that.” A question that had been hanging over this presidency and this nation since President-elect Biden won. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 26, 2020

“This election was a fraud,” he said without offering specific evidence, according to CNBC. The president also indicated that the election is “going to be a very hard thing to concede,” the Hill reported.

Trump tweeted Thursday that Pennsylvania’s voting tallies were “a total FRAUD.” The commonwealth formally certified its election results in favor of Biden on Tuesday, according to CNN.

A total FRAUD. Statehouse Republicans, proud, strong and honest, will never let this travesty stand! https://t.co/N28yIoRsm5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

Biden leads Trump 306 electoral college votes to 232 in a New York Times election map, and numerous news outlets have called the election in the Democrat’s favor. (RELATED: White House Cancels Trump’s Trip With Giuliani To Attend Pennsylvania Election Hearing)

Trump directed the General Services Administration on Monday to contact Biden’s team and allow them access to government material in preparation for a transition, according to the Hill.

