‘Why Do Dems Hate Rock’n’Roll?’: Ted Cruz Applauds Van Morrison, Eric Clapton Anti-Lockdown Single

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted his support of a new anti-lockdown single from rock & roll legends Eric Clapton and Van Morrison.

The blues-style single, titled “Stand and Deliver,” was written by Morrison, performed by Clapton, and will support Morrison’s Save Live Music campaign, Variety reported Friday.

“The irony is rich,” Cruz tweeted along with a link to the news. “Dems are destroying many of their core constituencies: Hollywood, Broadway, pro sports, and Rock & Roll. Bravo to Clapton and Van Morrison for having the courage to stand up to virtue-signaling Lefties & defend the thousands who work in the arts.”

The irony is rich. Dems are destroying many of their core constituencies: Hollywood, Broadway, pro sports, and Rock & Roll. Bravo to Clapton and Van Morrison for having the courage to stand up to virtue-signaling Lefties & defend the thousands who work in the arts. https://t.co/Vt3VRfhH0u — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 27, 2020

“We can do BOTH: (1) keep people safe AND (2) save the art,” Cruz continued. “Why do Dems hate Rock & Roll?”

3/3 Why do Dems hate Rock & Roll? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 27, 2020

The Irish-born Morrison, an outspoken critic of lockdowns in the United Kingdom, had already released a trio of anti-lockdown songs in the fall: “No More Lockdown,” “As I Walked Out,” and “Born To Be Free.”

Proceeds from the song will reportedly go to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, “which helps musicians facing difficulties as a result of the coronavirus and resulting lockdown measures,” according to Variety.

Clapton, who called the lack of live music events in the coronavirus-era “deeply upsetting,” told Variety that live music “might never recover.”

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” said Clapton. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about.”

Morrison called Clapton’s recording, which will be released to streaming services December 4, “fantastic” and one that will “clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations.”

“It is heartbreaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry,” he said.

Morrison and Clapton also had their share of critics on Twitter:

On the one hand, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison are former rock stars. On the other hand, they’re now 75-year-old white guys. https://t.co/n8HmsSx8av — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 27, 2020

Good morning to everyone but Eric Clapton and Van Morrison ???? https://t.co/a5LVDQc9s2 — Litsa Dremousis (@LitsaDremousis) November 27, 2020

I saw Eric Clapton and Van Morrison trending and freaked the fuck out. @EricClapton @vanmorrison #NotTodaySatan https://t.co/OsLUCxPnDn — Ryan Arnold | ✶✶✶✶ (@RyanArnoldRocks) November 27, 2020

Does this make flat-earthers jealous, like “We deserve A-list talent singing for us, how can we convince Steve Winwood and Neil Diamond to get on board with us?” https://t.co/KomCVSUJXt — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) November 27, 2020