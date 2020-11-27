Watch The Best Moments From ‘We Were Soldiers’

It’s the morning after Thanksgiving, and everyone is looking for something to watch as they recover on the couch.

If you’ve never seen the movie “We Were Soldiers,” I can’t recommend it enough. The film tells the story of the Battle of Ia Drang during the Vietnam war, and it’s one of the greatest war movies ever made. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Surrounded by the enemy, the American forces led by Lt. Col. Harold G. Moore (Mel Gibson) valiantly fought for days against overwhelming odds.

Their actions would be made famous in the 2002 film. You can watch some of the best moments below.

I seriously can’t recommend “We Were Soldiers” enough. It’s without a doubt one of the best war movies ever made in my mind.

Now, is it as good as “Band of Brothers“? No, but nothing is as great as “Band of Brothers.” The HBO mini-series is the GOAT war story, and there’s no close second.

However, it’s still worth your time to watch “We Were Soldiers.” If you’ve never seen it before, do yourself a favor and fire it up. It might be the best decision you make all day.