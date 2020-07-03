Celebrate The 4th Of July With These Iconic Moments From Famous War Movies

Saturday is the 4th of July, and I have the perfect way for you to celebrate.

As everyone knows, the 4th of July is all about remembering how badass America is and why we’re the greatest country on Earth. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Do you know the perfect way to do this? By watching the best scenes from all of our favorite war movies! Luckily for all of you, I’ve compiled them all below.

Do yourself a favor and enjoy a few of them!

If those videos don’t have you fired up and ready to dominate the day, then nothing will. I’m serious when I say a great war movie has me ready to run through a wall.

Also, before you all call me an idiot, I know “Band of Brothers” isn’t a movie. It’s a mini-series, but it’s still the greatest war production ever made.

For that reason, “Band of Brothers” will be on every list I make about war movies forever, and that will never change.

Let us know in the comments your favorite war movie!