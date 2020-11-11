Honor Veterans Day With These Iconic Scenes From Famous War Movies

Wednesday is Veterans Day, and we have the perfect way for all of you to honor this important day.

Every November 11th, people around America take some time to remember the sacrifices made by the men and women who have worn the uniform to defend and protect the USA. This is a great country, and a lot of people have paid a high price in order to make sure it stays that way. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Personally, there’s nothing I like to do more on Veterans Day than run through my favorite clips from different war movies and series. That’s exactly what we’re about to do right now. Let’s jump right in.

If those videos don’t have you ready to run through a damn wall, then you might want to go ahead and check your pulse to make sure you’re still alive.

There’s nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, that gets me going like a great war movie. HBO’s mini-series “Band of Brothers” will forever be the greatest war story ever told on film in my humble opinion.

Hell, I’m not even sure there’s a close second.

To all the men and women who have put on the uniform over the years, today we say thank you for your service and sacrifice. Crack open a beer because you’ve all earned it.