‘His Impact And Legacy Will Go On’: Andrew Yang, Ivanka Trump And Others Remember Entrepreneur Tony Hsieh

Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos, responds to questions from interviewer Dennis Berman at 2015 WSJD Live on October 20, 2015 in Laguna Beach, California. WSJ D Live brings together top CEOs, founders, pioneers, investors and luminaries to explore the most exciting tech opportunities emerging around the world. AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, passed away Friday due to complications from injuries he suffered during a house fire.

A statement from his publicist noted that Hsieh was at peace and surrounded by family when he passed, and asked that instead of mourning, people would celebrate his life.

Hsieh, who built online shoe retailer Zappos and infused millions into revitalizing Las Vegas, touched lives all over the world. The outpouring of support and memories on Twitter began as soon as the news of his passing broke.

Ivanka Trump remembered Hsieh in a tweet, saying, “Tony was a deeply original thinker always challenging me to reject conformity & follow my heart. Tony was driven by the mission of delivering happiness & brought joy to all who knew him.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New White House Report Details Biggest Tech Advancements Of Trump’s First Term)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said that the news had left him “stunned.”

“Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas – and am thinking of them today. RIP Tony. You will be missed,” he added. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Takes On Pete Buttigieg: ‘Fundamentally You Are Missing The Lesson Of Donald Trump’s Victory’)