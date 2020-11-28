‘His Impact And Legacy Will Go On’: Andrew Yang, Ivanka Trump And Others Remember Entrepreneur Tony Hsieh

Entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, 46, passed away Friday due to complications from injuries he suffered during a house fire.

Tony Hsieh, the 46-year old technology entrepreneur and venture capitalist who built Zappos into a $1 billion internet shoes and clothing powerhouse, died on Friday. He was 46. https://t.co/POi8PDaGIG — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 28, 2020

A statement from his publicist noted that Hsieh was at peace and surrounded by family when he passed, and asked that instead of mourning, people would celebrate his life.

Hsieh, who built online shoe retailer Zappos and infused millions into revitalizing Las Vegas, touched lives all over the world. The outpouring of support and memories on Twitter began as soon as the news of his passing broke.

Tony Hsieh might be the most original thinker I’ve ever been friends with. He questioned every assumption and shared everything he learned along the way. He genuinely delighted in making anyone and everyone happy. The earth has lost a beautifully weird and helpful person. RIP — Chris Sacca ???????? (@sacca) November 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump remembered Hsieh in a tweet, saying, “Tony was a deeply original thinker always challenging me to reject conformity & follow my heart. Tony was driven by the mission of delivering happiness & brought joy to all who knew him.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New White House Report Details Biggest Tech Advancements Of Trump’s First Term)

Celebrating the life while mourning the loss of my dear friend Tony Hsieh. Tony was a deeply original thinker always challenging me to reject conformity & follow my heart. Tony was driven by the mission of delivering happiness & brought joy to all who knew him. Rest In Peace Tony pic.twitter.com/Nd5o6U7wV9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 28, 2020

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said that the news had left him “stunned.”

“Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas – and am thinking of them today. RIP Tony. You will be missed,” he added. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Takes On Pete Buttigieg: ‘Fundamentally You Are Missing The Lesson Of Donald Trump’s Victory’)

I am stunned. Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas – and am thinking of them today. RIP Tony. You will be missed. ???? #Deliveringhappiness https://t.co/jkUETTHyDA — Andrew Yang???????????? (@AndrewYang) November 28, 2020

I just heard about Tony Hsieh’s passing and it’s hitting me. Back in the early days of Simple I tried to poach his head of customer service. He found out and made a counter-offer: we could come to meet his team and they’d teach us about how they operated. — Josh Reich (@i2pi) November 28, 2020

“No matter what your past has been, you have a spotless future.” — Tony Hsieh, RIP — M A (@pmarca) November 28, 2020

Years ago Tony Hsieh learned I was visiting downtown Vegas and immediately insisted I stay at one of his places, made sure I knew local vegan places, and set me up with friends of his to go rock climbing with. He showed this love to everyone he touched. He was a kindness factory. — Seth Bannon ????‍???? (@sethbannon) November 28, 2020

Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time https://t.co/7TXBUDWZe0 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 28, 2020

Visited Tony Hsieh at his downtown Vegas digs many times, but this in 2014 was particularly fascinating. Admiring all the truly oddball creations, he leaned in, smiled his impish grin and whispered to me: “It’s all a simulation.” Maybe so, but his was a weirdly wonderful one. pic.twitter.com/vnlyybyEU5 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 28, 2020

”Customer service shouldn’t be a department. It should be the entire company.” That’s the level of Tony Hsieh’s vision. — Mikael Pawlo ???? (@mpawlo) November 28, 2020