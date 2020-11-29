Ronna McDaniel Campaigns In Georgia, Takes Question From Frustrated Trump Voter Who Says Senate Races ‘Already Decided’

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel fielded a question Saturday from a Georgia voter who insisted the U.S. Senate runoffs in the state are “already decided.”

McDaniel was in Marietta, Georgia, campaigning Saturday morning on behalf of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who face Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the January 5 runoff.

“How are we going to miss money and work when it’s already decided?” a woman asked McDaniel, referring to President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was “rigged” in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s not decided!” McDaniel insisted. “This is the key. It’s not decided. First of all, David Perdue still has a 100,000 vote lead over Jon Ossoff right now, with the certification, so if you lose your faith and you don’t vote and people walk away, that will decide it.”

The woman reportedly said, “It’s already decided, people” as the RNC chairwoman spoke. (RELATED: Ronna McDaniel Distances Herself From Idea That Trump Campaign Litigation Will Overturn The Election)

With 50 seats to Democrats’ 48, Republicans must win one of the seats in Georgia in order to hold a Senate majority for the next two years.

Trump, who has urged his supporters not to boycott the runoffs, intends to campaign in Georgia on Saturday.