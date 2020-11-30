Arizona, Wisconsin Certify Election Results, Affirming Narrow Biden Victories

Arizona and Wisconsin became the latest states to certify their presidential election results Monday, cementing President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow wins in both states.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy,” said Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State, during the certification ceremony. “This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and election procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary.”

The 2020 General Election results are certified. To see the results and view the video of the official canvass, please visit https://t.co/4VK0XAnv7r #trustedinfo2020 pic.twitter.com/3VtXG2XQ6M — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 30, 2020

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey affirmed the results Monday afternoon, lauding the state’s election process during the ceremony as well.

The state also affirmed Capt. Mark Kelly’s win over GOP Sen. Martha McSally in the state’s special election. Kelly is set to be sworn into the Senate Wednesday at noon. (RELATED: Coronavirus, Mark Kelly, Threaten To Derail GOP Push To Confirm Fed Nominee)

Biden beat President Donald Trump in the state by only 0.3%, while Kelly beat McSally by over two points.

In Wisconsin, Ann Jacobs, the chairwoman of the state’s elections commission, certified the results one day after a partial recount requested by the Trump campaign netted over 100 additional votes for Biden.

Ann Jacobs, the chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, confirmed Biden’s win by about 20,700 votes a day after the completion of a partial recount. Dane County finished on Sunday, Milwaukee County finished on Friday. https://t.co/ZkHNGAQyXx — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) November 30, 2020

Despite the two states’ certifying their respective results, Trump’s legal team has said that they will challenge both outcomes.

“The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday,” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Wisconsin is the last “blue wall” state to certify its election results, following Michigan and Pennsylvania, where their respective results were certified last week. Though Biden managed to flip all three states back into the Democratic column, he only narrowly flipped Wisconsin, winning by just over 20,500 votes.

Though Trump’s legal team has challenged the results in multiple battleground states, they have faced far more legal setbacks than victories.

