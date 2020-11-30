‘Please Don’t Insult Me’: Meghan McCain Criticizes Bill Kristol Over His Support For Neera Tanden

Meghan McCain criticized political pundit Bill Kristol in a tweet on Monday after he urged conservatives to support Neera Tanden’s potential role in a Biden administration.

“Please don’t insult me and say as a serious conservative I should be supporting the head of the hard-left advocacy group Center for American Progress,” McCain tweeted. (RELATED: Biden’s Choice To Lead Budget Office Suggested Libya Should ‘Pay Us Back With Oil Money’)

President-elect Joe Biden will select Tanden, leader of the center-left think tank, the Center for American Progress, as the director of the Office of Management and Budget for his administration, the Wall Street Journal reported. Kristol tweeted support for Tanden on Monday, sparking McCain’s response.

“Serious conservatives, responsible moderates, and hard-headed liberals should want a tough-minded OMB head,” Kristol tweeted.

“OMB is where Cabinet secretaries’ ill-considered projects go to die, where programs are evaluated, where trade-offs are made. Neera Tanden is the right person for the job,” Kristol tweeted.

McCain called Kristol’s statement “intellectually dishonest and craven.”

In addition to being president of the left-wing think tank, Tanden previously served on former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns as a senior policy advisor, Politico reported.

Kristol has been a conservative journalist and author and was part of the Republican Party’s Never-Trump movement, The Hill reported. McCain has criticized Biden throughout his presidential campaign.

McCain and Kristol, the director of Defending Democracy Together, did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for a comment.

