‘As Modern As A Poodle Skirt’: Greg Gutfeld Disputes Claim That Biden Is First To Have ‘Legitimacy’ Questioned

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld disputed a claim that President-elect Joe Biden was the first “modern president” to enter the office while detractors questioned his legitimacy.

Gutfeld opened Tuesday’s “The Five” with a quote from New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who argued that Biden would be “the first modern president trying to govern in the face of an opposition that refuses to accept his legitimacy.” (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish, Let Me Finish’: Greg Gutfeld And Juan Williams Clash Over Trump)

WATCH:

“Hi. I’m Greg Gutfeld with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and the woman that gets her bleep done, Dana Perino, the ‘The Five,'” Gutfeld opened the show with an introduction and then immediately pivoted to Krugman’s column.

After reading the line from Krugman’s “latest spoof,” Gutfeld offered his own reaction.

“Good one. Except first, Biden is about as modern as a poodle skirt,” he began, adding, “And second, the current president has had to fight for four years against an opposition of elites, often using a very familiar word. Krugman apparently doesn’t recall any of this, right Hillary?”

“He knows he’s an illegitimate president. He knows,” Hillary Clinton said in 2019 during an appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“She is not alone, though. Remember this clown?” Gutfeld cued up another clip, this time of Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Nadler, in 2017, conceded on CNN that President Donald Trump had been “legally elected” but argued that Russian influence and the FBI’s involvement in the final days of the election cast some doubt on its legitimacy.

“I wonder how Joe feels about this,” Gutfeld prompted as he cued the next clip.

Biden, at a campaign event in May of 2019, responded to a fan who claimed Trump was “an illegitimate president” by saying, “I absolutely agree.”

Gutfeld went on to mention others — including Krugman himself — saying that the only possibility in his mind was denial.

“That’s my explanation. Perhaps in order to maintain a comical delusion so well-documented, their only recourse is denial. It never happened,” he explained. “Krugman’s lucky that his employer will indulge his madness because it gets clicks, and their constant drumbeat of illegitimacy created a moral imperative for Trump’s removal by any means necessary: 25th amendment impeachment, election fraud. This is why America sees the media for what they are. What’s the word? Oh, yeah, illegitimate.”