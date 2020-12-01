Video Of FedEx Driver Rocking Out To Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Goes Viral

Video of a FedEx driver singing and rocking out to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” classic has gone viral.

In the video first shared on TikTok, according to a piece published Tuesday by the New York Post, we see the driver waiting at a light and definitely getting into the Christmas spirit as he lip-synched the lyrics of the singer‘s Christmas hit and pointed at his fellow driver stopped next to him.

At the time of this publication, the video had more than 1.8 million views and counting on TikTok. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Says She’s Writing Her Memoirs, Promises To Dive Into Her ‘Humble Beginnings’)

Check it out!

Anyone else :::blasting::: their Christmas music like this? ICYMI: FedEx driver caught slaying Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ MORE: https://t.co/5FYYBKnrIr kaylaprosser2 pic.twitter.com/imIbW8WIKe — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) November 23, 2020

At one point, the driver even added in some hand motions like he was following along with some kind of dance routine. (RELATED: Video Of Man Punching Kangaroo To Save Dog Goes Viral But Jeopardizes Job [VIDEO])

The video was taken by a person identified as Kayla Prosser 2 who said her and her fellow driver like to have some fun on their lunch break.

“In case anyone is wondering, we stop everyday to get lunch together,” the poster, believed to be named Kayla, shared in the clip’s comment section. “There is usually 4-6 of us lined up and we just have a good ol time.”

Reading through the comments, people definitely seemed to appreciate the drivers festive mood.

“His whole vibe is what this world needs right now,” one fan wrote about the driver’s performance.

“I just want to be friends with this guy so he can make me laugh,” another wrote.