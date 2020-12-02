‘Do As I Say, Not As I Do’: CNN Anchor Brianna Keilar Blasts Democratic Leaders For COVID-19 Hypocrisy

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar blasted several Democratic leaders who have been caught breaking or skirting their own COVID-19 safety recommendations during a Wednesday afternoon segment of “CNN Newsroom.”

Keilar took aim at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, all of whom were publicly exposed for breaking COVID-19 regulations in various ways.

“A number of Democratic leaders apologizing, or reversing course, after multiple occurrences of ‘Do as I say, not as I do,’ Keilar noted to begin the segment. “They have been caught not following their own coronavirus guidelines.”

WATCH:

Kielar went on to list the transgressions of each leader along with, in some cases, clips of their public apologies and their previous advice to their constituents to keep them safe from COVID-19.

“The past few weeks brought into relief a pattern of leaders failing to lead by example, asking Americans to make sacrifices that they themselves are unwilling to make, and appearing sorry only when they’re caught,” Keilar said. (RELATED: ‘I’m The Public Face’: Here’s A List Of Lawmakers Who Broke COVID Rules)

“Trust is built slowly, but it evaporates faster than reservations at a fancy restaurant,” she concluded. “A lot of these leaders, they are looking across the aisle to blame Republicans who aren’t taking mask-wearing seriously. But maybe it’s time they also look in the mirror and ask themselves if that amuse-bouche was really worth it.”