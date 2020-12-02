YouTuber Sells Nude Childhood Video Of Herself On OnlyFans, Has Account Shut Down

YouTuber Gabi DeMartino had her OnlyFans account suspended after she peddled a nude childhood video of herself on the platform.

DeMartino, 25, is being accused of attempting to sell child pornography after she posted a $3 video to unlock on her OnlyFans account captioned “Won’t put my panties on,” according to the New York Post.

The YouTube star took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the situation. (RELATED: National Center On Sexual Exploitation Says Pornhub Sex Ed Resources Are An Attempt To ‘Lure Subscribers’)

a childhood video of me on the phone sayin “Nani says put your panties back on” and jumping up and down laughing. I’m sorry I didn’t think that one through. period. a home-video i love to share w my friends & i use my OF as a “finsta” page where i share stuff as i would w friends https://t.co/yEgFCPs9zg — gabi demartino (@gabcake) December 1, 2020

However, many were still outraged at DeMartino’s behavior.

“Gabi Demartino posted a video on her Only Fans of herself as a toddler flashing the camera instructed by her father,” one user tweeted. “She was charging $3 to view the video. This is child p*rnography, it is illegal to post and sell and buy.”

“I have absolutely NO words right now,” another user tweeted. “Gabi Demartino really uploaded a video of herself as a child lifting up her dress to her Only Fans account. @OnlyFans this content is disturbing, inappropriate, and illegal. Please do something.”

DeMartino tweeted a follow-up response, explaining her behavior.

“The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies,” she wrote. “I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong.”

DeMartino, who is most known for her fashion and beauty videos, has over 3.2 million followers on YouTube.

An OnlyFans rep told the New York Post DeMartino’s account was shut down due to a “violation of OnlyFans’ Terms of Service.” It is not clear if the Youtuber will be able to regain access to her account in the future.