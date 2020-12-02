Editorial

Kirk Herbstreit Apologizes For Suggesting Michigan Might Duck Ohio State By Canceling Their Game

Kirk Herbstreit had to walk back some comments about Michigan made Tuesday night.

During the latest College Football Playoff rankings show, Herbstreit suggested that Michigan “waves the white flag” against the Buckeyes and uses coronavirus to “avoid” having to play Ohio State to close out the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s certainly not the most outrageous take, and I know there are many people who agree with him.

Unfortunately, Herbstreit walked the comment back later Tuesday night and apologized for suggesting Michigan might not want to take the field.

You can watch his apology below.

Let me start off by saying right away that I’m a huge fan of Kirk Herbstreit. I think he’s an absolute superstar.

Nothing gets me excited for a Saturday in the fall like firing up College GameDay and seeing Herbstreit and the guys ready to break down a day of football.

 

So, as a fan of Herbstreit, I think the fact he apologized is absurd. You know how many people out there think Michigan will duck Ohio State if given the opportunity?

As I pointed out on Twitter, tons of people feel that way! Hell, while I’m not sure they’d cancel the game for no reason, you best believe Michigan wants no part of OSU.

The Wolverines might lose by 50 if they take the field against Ryan Day and company.

We’re living in a crazy time, and I wouldn’t put it past a coach fighting for his career to cancel a game that’s going to be a guaranteed loss.

 

Stay strong, Herbstreit! The people are with you!