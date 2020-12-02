Kirk Herbstreit Apologizes For Suggesting Michigan Might Duck Ohio State By Canceling Their Game

Kirk Herbstreit had to walk back some comments about Michigan made Tuesday night.

During the latest College Football Playoff rankings show, Herbstreit suggested that Michigan “waves the white flag” against the Buckeyes and uses coronavirus to “avoid” having to play Ohio State to close out the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s certainly not the most outrageous take, and I know there are many people who agree with him.

Kirk Herbstreit dares Michigan not to duck Ohio State next week pic.twitter.com/K608RMgpiv — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 2, 2020

Unfortunately, Herbstreit walked the comment back later Tuesday night and apologized for suggesting Michigan might not want to take the field.

You can watch his apology below.

Just wanted to clarify something I said earlier tonight during our CFP rankings show. Apologize to ⁦@UMichFootball⁩ for my words. pic.twitter.com/tCBGjl7GTV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 2, 2020

Let me start off by saying right away that I’m a huge fan of Kirk Herbstreit. I think he’s an absolute superstar.

Nothing gets me excited for a Saturday in the fall like firing up College GameDay and seeing Herbstreit and the guys ready to break down a day of football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Herbstreit (@kirkherbstreit)

So, as a fan of Herbstreit, I think the fact he apologized is absurd. You know how many people out there think Michigan will duck Ohio State if given the opportunity?

As I pointed out on Twitter, tons of people feel that way! Hell, while I’m not sure they’d cancel the game for no reason, you best believe Michigan wants no part of OSU.

The Wolverines might lose by 50 if they take the field against Ryan Day and company.

Why are you apologizing? Most of America and all of Ohio agrees with you. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 2, 2020

We’re living in a crazy time, and I wouldn’t put it past a coach fighting for his career to cancel a game that’s going to be a guaranteed loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Stay strong, Herbstreit! The people are with you!