REPORT: Michigan Pauses Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

Michigan has reportedly paused football activities because of coronavirus.

According to 247Sports, the Wolverines have halted football practice after “presumptive positive tests.” Michigan is currently scheduled to play Maryland this upcoming Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As bad as news as this is for Michigan, it’s actually way worse news for Ohio State. Michigan’s season is over.

That might be hard for fans of the Wolverines to hear, but it’s 100% true. They’re not going to accomplish anything this season.

Unfortunately for OSU, they’re one of the best teams in America, and are now facing a very real chance that their final two regular season games don’t happen.

Ohio State’s not guaranteed to play Michigan State this upcoming Saturday and if Michigan shuts down for an extended period of time, then the game against the Wolverines is in jeopardy.

That would mean the Buckeyes would finish the regular season at 4-0 if that scenario unfolds as described. If it does, then OSU has no shot at the playoff.

The committee isn’t putting in a team with four regular season games. That’s just not going to happen.

As a B1G man, I hope like hell that doesn’t happen to Ohio State. I want them in the playoff to represent the conference. Let’s all hope like hell it happens.