‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Begins Wednesday Night On CBS

“SEAL Team” is finally back!

The start of season four is Wednesday night on CBS, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what we get out of Bravo. (REVIEW: Sparks Fly On The ‘SEAL Team’ Season 3 Finale ‘No Choice In Duty’)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of the hit military show. I think it’s excellent, and it feels like it’s been a lifetime since we last had new episodes.

Well, that all changes Wednesday night when we get season four started. If you’re not pumped about the return of “SEAL Team,” then I find it hard to believe you’re a real fan.

A lot of military shows focus way too much on blowing stuff up and investing everything into awesome action scenes. I’m not against that kind of energy at all.

“SEAL Team” has some great action scenes, but it’s not the sole focus of the show. The hit drama does a great job showcasing the problems our warriors face off of the battlefield.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a military show with a better balance.

Tune in at 9:00 EST on CBS to enjoy all the action! It’s been a long time coming, and now it’s time to get back to work with Bravo.