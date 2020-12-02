The Steelers Will Play The Ravens At 3:40 EST Wednesday On NBC

The Baltimore Ravens are finally set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game between the two franchises will kick at 3:40 EST this Wednesday afternoon after seemingly nonstop problems with the Ravens because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

3:40 on Wednesday is suddenly a fantastic kickoff time. Somehow, someway, it’s game day. https://t.co/RxbEcIpF3O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2020

While the game has been slated for Wednesday for a minute or two at this point, I think a lot of people around the league were holding their breath hoping there wouldn’t be more issues.

Well, it’s Wednesday and it’s finally time for this damn game to be played.

Injury report announcements ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/97e9Y9VCsH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 1, 2020

It’s absolutely wild to me that we’re going to play a regular season NFL game on a Wednesday in early December.

Just stop for a minute and imagine explaining this situation to someone a year ago. Imagine explaining a Wednesday afternoon starting time for an NFL game.

Nobody would have believed you. Yet, here we are! Welcome to sports in 2020!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

After all the trouble and chaos surrounding this game because of the Ravens dealing with coronavirus, it’s finally time to play some football.

So, find a way to get off of work early, grab a beer and let’s enjoy some Wednesday NFL action. That sure feels incredibly strange to say.

You can catch the game at 3:40 EST on NBC!