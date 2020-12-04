Rep. Aderholt Is The Third House Member In A Week To Test Positive For COVID-19

Republican Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt is the third member of the House of Representatives to test positive for the coronavirus in the past week, The Hill reported.

Aderholt announced in a statement Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after his wife had recovered from the virus. (RELATED: Pelosi Cancels Dinner For New Democrats After Blowback Over Coronavirus Risk)

“As part of the isolation process, I received a COVID test Thursday to see if I could end my quarantine under the new, shortened CDC guidelines, and resume voting on the House floor,” Aderholt said, according to the statement.

Adherolt said he thought he was going to test negative since he hasn’t experienced any symptoms, according to the statement.

“Unfortunately, I received word Friday morning that my test came back positive. After speaking with the Attending Physician for Congress, I will continue to isolate,” Aderholt said in the statement.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) — who reports he’s asymptomatic — is the 3rd House member this week alone to test positive for COVID-19. We’re now at 14 (!) members of Congress with COVID since the election. — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) December 4, 2020

Aderholt didn’t vote on the floor this week while in quarantine, The Hill reported.

This week, Republican Georgia Rep. Austin Scott and Republican North Carolina Rep. Tedd Budd tested positive for the virus.

A total of 32 members of the House have tested positive or are presumed positive for the coronavirus, NPR reported.

House Democratic leaders encouraged lawmakers to remain this weekend in Washington D.C. to decrease travel and are aiming to end 2020’s legislative affairs this upcoming week, The Hill reported. It’s unclear if that advisory was obeyed.

The Capitol’s attending doctor advised Congressional members to take even more precautions to avoid the virus, like avoiding dinners or receptions, amid rising cases across the country, according to another Hill report. The advice came while the members came back this week to D.C.

Aderholt’s office didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

