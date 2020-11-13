Politics

Pelosi Hosts Welcome Dinner For New Democrats As Cities Lock Down Due To Pandemic

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Chuck Ross
As state and local officials across the country are placing restrictions on indoor dining amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hosting a dinner on Capitol Hill for newly elected House Democrats.

Pelosi told an NBC News reporter that the dinner will be held in a venue that is “very spaced” to create social distancing. She also said that the Capitol physician approved the dinner.

Pelosi is hosting the dinner as health officials in San Francisco, which encompasses her congressional district, have suspended indoor dining because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Officials put new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses on Tuesday. (RELATED: Maskless Pelosi Got Her Hair Done At San Francisco Hair Salon)

Pelosi’s decision to host the dinner was widely condemned on social media.

“Cancel your precious dinner, you maniacs,” MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes tweeted.

“This is setting such a bad example,” added CNN analyst Jackie Kucinish.

Officials in numerous cities have urged families to alter their Thanksgiving plans — if not cancel them outright — because of the pandemic.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot advised Chicagoans to “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans” as part of a stay-at-home order going into effect on Nov. 16.

