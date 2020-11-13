Pelosi Hosts Welcome Dinner For New Democrats As Cities Lock Down Due To Pandemic

As state and local officials across the country are placing restrictions on indoor dining amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hosting a dinner on Capitol Hill for newly elected House Democrats.

House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members. .@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020

Pelosi told an NBC News reporter that the dinner will be held in a venue that is “very spaced” to create social distancing. She also said that the Capitol physician approved the dinner.

Pelosi is hosting the dinner as health officials in San Francisco, which encompasses her congressional district, have suspended indoor dining because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Officials put new restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses on Tuesday. (RELATED: Maskless Pelosi Got Her Hair Done At San Francisco Hair Salon)

Pelosi’s decision to host the dinner was widely condemned on social media.

“Cancel your precious dinner, you maniacs,” MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes tweeted.

cancel your precious dinner, you maniacs. my god. https://t.co/6ofrXjqCns — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2020

“This is setting such a bad example,” added CNN analyst Jackie Kucinish.

This is setting such a bad example. Doctors are asking Americans to skip family gatherings for Thanksgiving to slow the spread but sure, enjoy the golden tables in a Stat Hall, a room without working windows. https://t.co/axHH1kzs5F — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) November 13, 2020

Officials in numerous cities have urged families to alter their Thanksgiving plans — if not cancel them outright — because of the pandemic.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot advised Chicagoans to “cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans” as part of a stay-at-home order going into effect on Nov. 16.

