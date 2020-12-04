Joy Behar Raves About A Return To ‘Normal,’ ‘Boring’ Joe Biden

Joy Behar raved Friday about President-elect Joe Biden, saying that it was “refreshing” to have someone so “boring” coming into the White House in January.

Behar, along with “The View” cohosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, agreed that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represented a “return to normalcy” that wasn’t necessarily exciting — but that they were looking forward to seeing it. (RELATED: ‘You Have To Be Clearer’: Joy Behar Challenges Sunny Hostin Over ‘Defund The Police’ Narrative)

WATCH:

Ana Navarro was the first to weigh in Biden and Harris’ interview Thursday with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“My takeaways from this were just how normal, how sane, how adult, how productive the entire conversation felt,” Navarro began, saying that she saw disparities between the way Biden would work with the Justice Department and the way President Donald Trump had.

“He said, ‘This is not my Justice Department. This is the people’s Justice Department.’ Before Trump, I would have told you that’s, like, a president saying, ‘The sky is blue,’ but given what we’re living through right now and seeing how Donald Trump treats William Barr like his minion, and Bill Barr behaves like a minion, it is so refreshing,” Navarro explained.

She went on to say that she was glad to see him reiterate his promise for a Cabinet that “looks like America” and his plan to work with Harris as a partner rather than a subordinate.

“I mean, really, it felt like, you know, a new day is dawning,” Navarro concluded.

“Yes. It’s refreshing. It’s a little boring though, isn’t it? I like that,” Behar replied.

“I’ll take it,” came the chorus from the other cohosts.

“I want to be bored in 2021,” Behar added before turning the same question to Hostin.

“You know, it was boring, and it was normal, and I have been searching for that return to normalcy, and, you know, it was — it was just so refreshing for me that there are adults in the room now,” Hostin replied, adding that she too was glad to see a relationship where Harris would be viewed as an equal partner.

“It looked like someone who was presidential, someone who was vice presidential, and I loved it,” she concluded.