Georgia Vs. Vanderbilt Postponed

Georgia won’t play Vanderbilt as scheduled Saturday.

The SEC announced Friday afternoon that the game was postponed because of “the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Georgia FB game of Dec. 5 is postponed due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 protocols.https://t.co/iNWnAbRN3A — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 4, 2020

I’m not even going to sweat another game getting canceled. At this point, why would? It’s just the nature of the beast.

With every passing day, we have more bad news when it comes to college football and coronavirus. It just never ends.

Now, the SEC has handed out another postponement. It’s Saturday morning in America. I could get all fired up or I could just crack another beer.

There are still plenty of games on. Given the fact, I think I’ll choose the latter option.

It’s an unfortunate situation, but let’s not let it slow us down! Hopefully, more games aren’t derailed today. That’s the last thing we need.