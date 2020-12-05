Trump Demands ‘List’ Of Republicans In Congress Who Say Biden Won

President Donald Trump demanded to see a list of the 25 congressional Republicans who acknowledged to the Washington Post that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

The Post published an article Saturday reporting that just 25 of the 249 Republican lawmakers in Congress had acknowledged Biden’s win when surveyed. The Post later updated that total to 27 lawmakers. Trump has yet to formally concede the election, but he has authorized his administration to begin the transition process, which is well underway. (RELATED: Trump Campaign And The RNC Have Raised Over $207 Million Since Election Day)

25, wow! I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight. Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS. I read the Fake News Washington Post as little as possible! https://t.co/cEBM0bYuQ9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

The Post reported that it began questioning lawmakers on Wednesday after Trump posted a nearly 50-minute speech on Facebook in which he alleged widespread election fraud.

“A team of 25 Post reporters contacted aides for every Republican by email and phone asking three basic questions — who won the presidential contest, do you support or oppose Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory and if Biden wins a majority in the electoral college, will you accept him as the legitimately elected president,” the Post wrote.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has said Trump won’t concede until his various legal challenges have been exhausted. He and his campaign have filed lawsuits in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, most of which have already been thrown out or withdrawn.

His remaining lawsuits in Wisconsin would not overturn the result of the 2020 election even if successful, according to Trump’s own lawyers.

“Exposing exactly how the election processes were abused in Wisconsin holds enormous value for this election beyond a victory for President Trump, but the fact is, our state’s electoral votes likely won’t change the overall outcome,” former Judge Jim Troupis, Trump’s lead attorney in Wisconsin, told Fox News. “Regardless, we’re demonstrating that the results of this election unequivocally ought to be questioned.”

The Electoral College will vote to officially certify Biden’s win on December 14. Trump has said he will “certainly” leave the White House on January 20 once that certification is complete.