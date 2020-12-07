Editorial

REPORT: Urban Meyer Is Unlikely To Come Out Of Retirement To Coach Texas

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual - Washington v Ohio State

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Legendary college football coach Urban Meyer is reportedly not overly interested in coming out of retirement to take over the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns have reportedly been trying to lure the three-time national champion out of retirement to come to Austin, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, the former Ohio State and Florida coach “indicated to Texas he’s leaning toward not coaching again due to health reasons.”

I told you all that Urban Meyer was almost certainly not coming out of retirement to coach the Longhorns. Sure, it’s a fun situation to speculate about, but why would he want to do it?

The internet loves coaching rumors, but this one never made sense to me.

You can’t blame Texas for trying to get Meyer to coach again. They’ve become a very average program, and Tom Herman doesn’t appear to be the man for the job.

If you’re going to fire Herman, you might as well swing for the fence. However, there’s no good reason or Meyer to jump back into the game to coach the Longhorns.

We’ll see who Texas pursues next, but I think we can put a lid on the Meyer discussion.