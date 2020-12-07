REPORT: Urban Meyer Is Unlikely To Come Out Of Retirement To Coach Texas

Legendary college football coach Urban Meyer is reportedly not overly interested in coming out of retirement to take over the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns have reportedly been trying to lure the three-time national champion out of retirement to come to Austin, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to 247Sports, the former Ohio State and Florida coach “indicated to Texas he’s leaning toward not coaching again due to health reasons.”

BREAKING: #Texas‘ flirtation with three-time national championship coach Urban Meyer appears to have come to an end, a university source told Horns247. https://t.co/Z6cjBoCZkg. — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 7, 2020

I told you all that Urban Meyer was almost certainly not coming out of retirement to coach the Longhorns. Sure, it’s a fun situation to speculate about, but why would he want to do it?

The internet loves coaching rumors, but this one never made sense to me.

Apparently the raging debate on Inside Texas right now is whether Urban Meyer taped a Fox hit at Horseshoe Bay, a resort near Austin. pic.twitter.com/Db8OfWddAt — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 3, 2020

You can’t blame Texas for trying to get Meyer to coach again. They’ve become a very average program, and Tom Herman doesn’t appear to be the man for the job.

If you’re going to fire Herman, you might as well swing for the fence. However, there’s no good reason or Meyer to jump back into the game to coach the Longhorns.

We’ll see who Texas pursues next, but I think we can put a lid on the Meyer discussion.