Stop With The Nonsense About Urban Meyer Becoming The Next Coach At Texas

People need to chill out with the talk about Urban Meyer becoming the next coach of the Texas Longhorns.

As Texas appears ready to move on from Tom Herman, social media has been set on fire with speculation that Meyer will be the next guy coaching the Longhorns in Austin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In case you think I’m kidding, we’re now at a point where hotel rooms are being analyzed.

Apparently the raging debate on Inside Texas right now is whether Urban Meyer taped a Fox hit at Horseshoe Bay, a resort near Austin. pic.twitter.com/Db8OfWddAt — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 3, 2020

Let me be crystal clear here, Urban Meyer isn’t going to be the next coach at Texas. That’s simply not going to happen.

I feel like I write a few different versions of this story every single year whenever a major program needs a new coach.

Is Urban Meyer headed to Texas to replace Tom Herman? The rumors keep growing that the answer is yes. https://t.co/EdVamCj3U0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 3, 2020

Whenever there’s a big opening in football, the three-time national champion’s name is immediately attached to it. It happened with USC, the Cowboys and now it’s happening with Texas.

Urban Meyer might take a job in the NFL if he really wanted to, but his time in college is over. Why the hell would he want to spend his time rebuilding Texas?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyercoach)

Seriously, why would he want to do that? He has multiple title rings, is a legend at Ohio State and Florida and he now enjoys a cushy TV job.

He has literally no incentive at all to take the Texas job.

Keep dreaming, but it’s not going to happen.