Ole Miss Vs. Texas A&M Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M won’t be played Saturday.

The SEC announced Monday night that the game was being postponed because of "positive tests, contact tracing & quarantine of individuals within Ole Miss FB program."

It’s not clear right now whether or not an opening will be available on December 19 to reschedule the game, but it doesn’t look likely.

NEWS | The Ole Miss at Texas A&M FB game of Dec. 12 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & quarantine of individuals within Ole Miss FB program. Rescheduling contingent on any cancellation of Dec. 19 games due to COVID, otherwise game will not be played. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 7, 2020

The game between the Aggies and Rebels was previously postponed this season. Welcome to college football in 2020!

NEWS | The Ole Miss at Texas A&M FB game of Nov. 21 is postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 16, 2020

This is a very unfortunate situation for the fans, coaches and players. Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss looked like it was going to be a very good game.

The Aggies have one of the best teams in America and Ole Miss has an absolutely absurd offense under Lane Kiffin’s watch.

At the same time, the Aggies might be more than okay not playing Ole Miss. Right now, Texas A&M is on the fringe of the playoff conversation and could possibly get in if a lot of things go their way.

However, a loss to the Rebels would guarantee that they’re definitely out. Now, they don’t have to worry about Lane Kiffin lighting them up, which Ole Miss is more than capable of doing.

We’ll see if an opening appears December 19, but I’m not holding my breath. I think Ole Miss vs. the Aggies just isn’t happening this year.