REPORT: Biden To Select Rep. Marcia Fudge To Lead HUD

President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly selected Democratic Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Biden has made up his mind and selected Fudge for the cabinet position, according to Politico. Fudge will have to go through a confirmation process in Congress and if she gets the votes will be the first black woman to run the department.

Fudge had reportedly launched a bid to become the first black female agriculture secretary, however, Biden is reportedly thinking about Obama-era Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack for that position.

The current HUD Secretary is Ben Carson, who says HUD has seen a massive improvement in the department’s finances since the “severe mismanagement” of President Barack Obama’s administration, according to a new report and an exclusive interview with Carson for the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson Touts Financial Turnaround At HUD, Urges Next Admin To Maintain Course)

The Daily Caller contacted Fudge’s office about the news, to which they responded by saying: “I am working to confirm the Politico story, at this time I am unable to.”

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)