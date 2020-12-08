Supreme Court Unanimously Rejects Republican-Led Bid To Overturn Pennsylvania Election Results

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans’ attempt to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of its election results, which showed a victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

The unanimous ruling, issued without comment, means the court declined to question the state’s certification process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf certified Biden’s victory on Nov. 24, and the state’s 20 electors are set to cast their votes for Biden when the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14.

The emergency request was filed by Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly and two other GOP House candidates.

Kelly’s suit sought to overturn Pennsylvania’s results on the grounds that legislation the state adopted allowing for no-excuse absentee voting violates the state constitution, according to Politico. As a result, he argued that the state’s results should be invalidated.

The 2019 legislation was passed by Pennsylvania’s GOP-led legislature, and Kelly’s suit had already been thrown out by lower courts.

Since the election was called for Biden on Nov. 7, the Trump administration has filed numerous lawsuits in multiple battleground states that President Donald Trump lost, including Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The Trump team’s dozens of lawsuits have not been successful, and all the states have already certified their election results. (RELATED: Trump’s Allegations Of Widespread Fraud Are Not Supported By His Own Lawsuits)

Biden won November’s election with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, mirroring Trump’s total from four years ago. Biden also beat Trump by over seven million votes, though their respective totals were the two highest for any presidential candidate in American history.

