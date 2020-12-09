EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson Won’t Rule Out Trump’s Chances At Second Term, Says Trump’s Admin Has Been ‘Amazing Experience’

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson won’t rule out the possibility of President Donald Trump overturning the results of the November election, adding that working under Trump has been an “amazing experience.”

Carson made the statement when asked whether he, like Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, planned to resign on January 20. Trump has engaged in legal efforts to overturn the result of the election for weeks, but his legal challenges are dwindling. Carson said he would resign if President-elect Joe Biden takes power, but left room for a second Trump term. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson Touts Financial Turnaround At HUD, Urges Next Admin To Maintain Course)

“If the Biden administration comes to office then I will certainly be leaving,” Carson said. “But if the Trump administration continues then I will stay on.”

Carson reiterated the sentiment when asked about Biden’s reported top picks for HUD, which include Democratic California Rep. Karen Bass. Carson said his department, which works heavily on homelessness, had made progress on making in-roads to California Democrats. He urged a Biden administration to continue acting in good faith.

“I don’t see why those conversations won’t continue when the Biden administration comes to be — if the Biden administration comes to be,” Carson said.

Carson is one of the few remaining members of Trump’s original cabinet, placing him the rare position of having witnessed Trump’s presidency from beginning to end from the inside. Carson told the Caller that his time in the administration has been “amazing,” but added a qualifier.

“If you can eliminate all the peripheral chatter and just look at the results, it has been an amazing experience. The changes this admin has accomplished in just four years are remarkable,” Carson said.