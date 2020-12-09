Politics

Trump Called Out For Falsely Claiming No Presidential Candidate Ever Won Florida And Ohio And Lost

US-POLITICS-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
President Donald Trump took criticism Wednesday for falsely claiming that no presidential candidate had ever lost the election after winning both Florida and Ohio.

Trump called for the Supreme Court to address his challenges to the results of the 2020 presidential election, saying, “No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot!” (RELATED: Trump Claims He’ll ‘Be Intervening’ In Texas’ Supreme Court Election Lawsuit)

But as many were quick to point out, former Republican President Richard Nixon lost his 1960 bid for the presidency to Democratic President John F. Kennedy — despite the fact that he won in both Florida and Ohio.

Some ignored the historical error and simply went with the idea that Trump — and President-elect Joe Biden — were making history.