Katie Hill Secures Restraining Order From Ex-Husband With Whom She Was In A Threesome

A Los Angeles Superior Court Judge reportedly granted former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill a temporary restraining order Tuesday against her ex-husband who she accused of leaking sexually explicit photos of her and a campaign staffer that the couple had a threesome with.

The restraining order forces Kenneth Heslep to remain at least 100 yards away from Hill, along with her mother and sister, according to Fox 11. The order also requires Heslep to stay away from Hill’s goat, dog and horse, according to NBC News.

In her sworn statement in her request for the temporary restraining order, Hill said she was previously too scared to get a restraining order because she thought doing so would make matters worse, according to NBC.

“While I considered filing a restraining order many times over the years, I was always afraid doing so would simply make matters worse,” Hill said in the statement, according to the report. “At this point, I am finally seeking a restraining order because I am afraid that he will not give up until I am dead.”

The order lasts until at least Dec. 30 which is when another hearing is scheduled to determine if the order should be extended, NBC reports.

Hill reportedly accused Heslep of choking her during sex numerous times and encouraging his dogs to attack her own pets. Hill alleged Heslep also threatened her with a gun and released the raunchy pictures of her that ended her political career, according to the report. (RELATED: Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Using Nude Photo To Try To Bring Awareness To Breonna Taylor’s Death)

Hill, who is bisexual, resigned in 2019 after nude photos were published of her and a 24-year-old female staff member, who she and her husband had a threesome with, according to the New York Post. Heslep also alleged Hill was cheating on him with a different congressional campaign staffer, according to the same report.