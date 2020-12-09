Sheriff Deputies Bring Meals To Kids While They’re In Virtual School

Palm Beach County Sheriffs in West Boynton Beach, Florida brought meals to some students taking virtual classes, the sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday.

“A big hardship on families during Virtual School is not having school lunch,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

“So our Deputies from West Boynton Beach stopped by a few homes to deliver school meals to kids still doing virtual school,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. Officers provided each family with a few boxes of meals each with each box containing five meals.

A big hardship on families doing Virtual School is not having school lunch. So our Deputies from West Boynton Beach stopped by a few homes to deliver school meals to kids still doing virtual school. Inside each box is 5 meals. #PBSOserves pic.twitter.com/KFpTU8h8aB — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 8, 2020

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Teri Barbera told the Daily Caller News Foundation that in all 20 districts in Palm Beach County, the sheriffs collaborated with Feeding South Florida.

“Feeding South Florida is the largest, most efficient food bank serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. More than 98% of all donations are put back into the community,” the organization’s website said.

The food bank has locations in the entire county, Barbera told the DCNF.

The deputies are well-situated for this kind of role because they know their communities and can identify which families need assistance, Barbera told the DCNF. (RELATED: ‘Today’s Flat Earthers’: Florida Governor Mocks Advocates For School Closings, Says Public Schools Will Remain Open)

“The kids and parents were very grateful,” the sheriff’s office said in the video.

“We made sure we left a few boxes to last them a few days. Their faces make all the hard work worth it,” the sheriff’s office said in the video.

