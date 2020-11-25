Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million To Help Feed Hungry Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Michael Jordan has donated $2 million to food banks in Chicago and the Carolinas to help feed the hungry ahead of Thanksgiving.

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” the 57-year-old NBA legend shared in a statement, according to TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry,” the statement added, noting the proceeds came from the money he earned with Jordan‘s documentary.

Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Food Shelter, ‘An Incredible Gift’ https://t.co/6GNco0JxVw — TMZ (@TMZ) November 25, 2020

“An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger,” a tweet from the Feeding America organization read about the donation.

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

The former Chicago Bulls star is the governor of the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina, according to the Bleacher Report.

The donation is not Jordan’s first. Earlier this year, the sports star announced a $100 million donation over the next 10 years from both Jordan and the Jordan brand to go towards “organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

The announcement came following the death of George Floyd, a man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.