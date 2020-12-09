Sidney Powell Accidentally Reveals Identity Of Mystery Witness ‘Spider’

Attorney Sidney Powell hit another road block in her efforts to try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election after she accidentally revealed the name of a witness, The Washington Examiner reported.

Powell explained to a federal court in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday that she wanted to have the identity of a witness called “Spider,” who claims to be a former military intelligence analyst, sealed, The Washington Examiner reported.

Brad Heath, a reporter with Reuters, pointed out on Twitter that the data in the lawsuit filings indicate that “Spider” is actually a man called Josh Merritt.

Sidney Powell & Co. told a federal court today they want to seal the identity of the mysterious witness they codenamed “Spider” (despite accidentally revealing his name by not redacting their PDFs correctly). Even opposing wouldn’t get to know Spider’s true identity. pic.twitter.com/Lo4vwV6CKC — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020

Spider’s affidavit has been used by Powell in her lawsuits in states such as Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Dominion Voting system and software are accessible – and was compromised by rogue actors, including foreign interference by Iran and China,” Spider climed in the affidavit, accoridng to the Examiner. Spider does not give any evidence, however, that he has actually analyzed the voting machines himelf, Business Insider reported. (RELATED: Federal Judge Reportedly Tosses Sidney Powell’s Georgia Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn Election Results)

Powell‘s team has not responded to a request for a comment, according to the Examiner.