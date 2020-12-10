‘A Little Hazy’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Biden White House Mission Is Hard To Understand

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained Wednesday that she feels that President-elect Joe Biden needs “a more cohesive vision,” with his incoming Cabinet as his White House agenda is currently “a little hazy.”

Ocasio-Cortez explained that she still doesn’t get “the overall message” about Biden’s team based off of his Cabinet selections, according to The Hill.

“You have an individual appointment here, an individual appointment there,” Ocasio-Cortez explained. “We can wrestle about whether they are bold enough or ambitious enough, especially given the uncertainty and what kind of Senate we’re going to have.”

“But aside from that, I think one of the things I’m looking for, when I see all of these picks put together is: What is the agenda? What is this overall vision going to be? And to me, I think that’s a little hazy,” Ocasio-Cortez explained.

Biden promised to have the “most diverse Cabinet” ever in U.S. history. (Goya Foods CEO Named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Employee Of The Month’ When Her Boycott Spiked His Sales)

“We have a person who has a more conservative history, that’s one thing, but what is the mission that they are being given in their individual agency, whether it’s Transportation, Defense, Office of Management and Budget (OMB), etc.?” she said. “What is the mandate here?”

Some of Biden’s picks have been, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for the position of Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Neera Tanden, CEO of Center for American Progress, for the position of Director of the Office of Management and Budget.